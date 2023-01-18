The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Solomon Ahwinahwi as the duly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State, for the 2023 general election.

Mr Ahwinahwi, a former member of the House of Representatives, defeated four other aspirants in the contest.

He was declared winner of the PDP primary held at the Ughelli Township Stadium in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state after securing 80 valid votes.

But one of the aspirants, Talib Tebite, a former state lawmaker, challenged the outcome of the primary election.

At the hearing of the appeal on Wednesday, Mr Tebite’s lawyer, John Okoriko, told a five-member panel of the Supreme Court that the PDP failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Mr Okoriko argued that the PDP breached its own guidelines on the conduct of primaries.

But Mr Ahwinahwi’s lawyer, Mahmud Magaji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the Supreme Court that the appellant’s suit was statute-barred.

Mr Magaji said Mr Tebite filed the suit outside the statutory 14 days of the conduct of the party’s primaries.

After listening to Messrs Okoriko and Magaji’s arguments, the Supreme Court panel led by Inyang Okoro asked the former to withdraw his client’s appeal for being statute-barred.

As Mr Okoriko laboured to sway the court to consider his client’s appeal on its merit, the panel lampooned him for failing to give the appropriate legal guidance to Mr Tebite.

Capitulating to the Supreme Court, Mr Okoriko withdrew the appeal and it was subsequently dismissed by the panel.

