Kidnappers on Wednesday released three members of a Baptist Church in Iwo, Osun State that they abducted on Tuesday.

The kidnappers had abducted two members of the church six days ago while the members were returning from their farms in the Ileogbo area of Osun State.

The kidnappers later demanded a N10 million ransom but families of the victims negotiated it down th to N6 million.

Three church members were selected to deliver the ransom at a location in Kogi State when the kidnappers seized them too after collecting the ransom.

A family source, however, told our reporter that the two church members that were earlier abducted and one out of those that took the ransom to the kidnappers were released on Wednesday morning.

The source said the kidnappers demanded another ransom but the families of the victims refused to negotiate with them.

“Three of those that were kidnapped have been released this morning but still remains two out of the five people. Thanks for your prayers,” the source said.

“They requested for another money but we rejected,” we declined.”

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun State, also confirmed the release.

As of Wednesday evening, two of the church members remain in captivity.

The wife of NNPC staffer, Oluwatoyin Ojo, kidnapped last week is also still in captivity.

Mrs Ojo was kidnapped at her residence on Landero Street around Technical College in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

But, the Amotekun Corps and police in Osun State have assured that Mrs Ojo and others who are still in captivity will be released.

