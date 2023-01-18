The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have killed a notorious leader of a robbery gang in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect was killed on Friday when police operatives intercepted him and his gang around a palm plantation in Unukpo-Orogun, a community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the divisional police officer in-charge of Orogun Police Division led a team of the operatives to the area following a receipt of information that the gang planned to carry out a robbery attack in the area.

“As they (police operatives) were approaching the scene, the hoodlums opened fire on the police which they equally responded to.

“During the ensuing gun duel, the gang leader, Bobo Ononibe, male and aged 26 years old, sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was later certified dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Edafe said, adding that other members of the gang fled the scene.

“Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang,” he added.

One locally made cut-to-size rifle, three cartridges, one machete, one dagger, and charms, were among the items recovered from the hoodlums during the operation, according to the police.

The police spokesperson said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the police over a foiled robbery attack on 23 June 2022 in the state.

Lynching of another suspected armed robber

Mr Edafe said the divisional police officer of Agbarho Police Division deployed police operatives in Ewherhe Community following receipt of information on Monday, that some members of the community in the council area were lynching a robbery suspect.

“The divisional police officer detailed patrol teams to proceed, on getting to scene, the mob escaped leaving the suspect badly beaten.

“Although the suspect was rescued and taken to the hospital, he died while receiving treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

The robbery suspect was caught with arms and weapons as well as some cash and electronic devices believed to have been stolen, the police said.

Mr Edafe identified the items seized from the suspect by the villagers to include one local made cut-to-size double barrel gun, and one live cartridge, one I phone 11 pro-max, one HP laptop, one MP3 player and N8,000 cash.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Muhammed Ali, has applauded the gallantry of the operatives of the division for the bravery during the operations, Mr Edafe said.

Mr Ali, who condemned jungle justice, urged residents of the state to desist from it.

The police commissioner urged the residents to hand over criminal suspects to the police for “diligent investigation and prosecution” rather than engage in jungle justice.

“Jungle justice is not the right thing to do,” he said.

