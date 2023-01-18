Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has responded to an allegation that he abandoned a civil servant who delivered a sextuplet in the state.

Ngozike Udodike, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, had, on 8 January, delivered a sextuplet- two males and five females- at Obijackson Women and Children Hospital, Awka.

One of the babies, however, died afterwards.

Mrs Udodike and her husband, Celestine, had recently cried out for assistance to pay up the medical bill, saying they were charged N19 million by the hospital.

The couple told reporters in Awka that the wife had not been paid by the university management since 2020.

They stated that the babies were delivered prematurely after 26 weeks, explaining that the suggestion by the hospital management to place the babies under intensive care unit pushed up the hospital bills.

Normal pregnancy lasts for 280 days or 36 weeks, according to experts.

Allegation of abandonment

There have been allegations that Mr Soludo “abandoned” the couple in their predicament despite their letter appealing for the governor’s assistance.

But the governor, in a Facebook post on Monday, refuted the allegation, pointing out that the letter was only received recently in his office.

He attached a screenshot of the letter dated 12 January.

The letter indicated that it was received by the governor, a day later.

“The report about the incident was received in my office by close of work on Friday last week, as shown in the memo below, and today is Monday,” Mr Soludo stated, suggesting that he did not abandon the couple.

“Regardless, the state government has committed to provide massive assistance to the couple,” he added.

