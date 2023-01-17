President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed seven members of the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).
They are Justice Adamu Bello (Rtd.) –member – Katsina State – North-west, Hanatu Muhammed – member – Jigawa State – North-west, Olubukola Balogun (Rtd.) – member – Lagos State – South- west and Obiora Samuel – member – Anambra State – South-east.
Others are Abdullahi Saidu – member – Niger State – North-central, Dauda Yahaya – member – Nasarawa State –North- central and Grace Chinyere – member – Delta State – South-south.
Mr Buhari sent the names of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation. The letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.
Their appointment, he said, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 3(3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act.
The president’s letter will be transmitted to the appropriate committee to screen the nominees on another legislative day.
