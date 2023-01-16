The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally in Kwara State initially scheduled for Tuesday.

The Local Organising Committee, in a statement by Saadu Salahu on Monday, said the rally was postponed because it clashed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Mauritania.

Mr Buhari was scheduled to appear at the rally in Kwara State on Tuesday, however, he will be in the Mauritanian capital for an award ceremony.

In the reviewed timetable issued by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr Buhari is to attend presidential campaign rallies in 10 states. He has already attended rallies in Adamawa and Yobe States.

Mr Salahu said the president has indicated interest to lead the rally in Kwara State, hence the decision to postpone the event.

“We regret to announce the postponement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Shettima APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Ilorin tomorrow Tuesday 17th January, 2023. This is in order to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.

“The President is scheduled for an international engagement outside the country this week, beginning from tomorrow but insists he would like to personally lead the APC Presidential rally in Kwara State.

“We deeply regret any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our guests and all APC stakeholders,” he said.

