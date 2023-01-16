The Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has confirmed moves by the Nigerian government to pay its members’ withheld salaries.

The Nigerian government had insisted it would implement the No Work, No Pay policy against public university workers who stayed away from duty posts during the prolonged strike embarked upon in 2022.

The strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) lasted eight months while other unions including the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and other Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) also lasted months.

But CONUA, a newly registered faction of ASUU, has continued to insist it was not party to the strike by its rival union, and that it could only not continue teaching because the universities were shut by the management.

Both ASUU and CONUA are academic unions in Nigerian universities.

Hope for relief

However, following a November 2022 letter to the government on the payment of CONUA members’ withheld salaries, the government has replied to CONUA requesting the details of its members for the payment of their salaries, CONUA’s National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, told our reporter on Monday.

He said the union is following through with the process, but payments are yet to be effected.

But Mr Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), did not provide our reporter with the number of CONUA members to be paid by the government, saying “at the right time, the public will know.”

“I can confirm that CONUA received a letter asking to submit a list of its members,” he said in a reply to our reporter. “Payment has not been effected. It’s a process and we are walking through it,” he added.

CONUA has always insisted, since the inception of the eight months strike embarked upon by ASUU, that its members were not party to the strike.

Consequently when the Nigerian government formally recognised CONUA in October 2022, it appealed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to facilitate the payment of CONUA members’ salaries, saying the No Work, No Pay policy should not affect them.

At the meeting, Mr Ngige directed CONUA to write to the government, noting that if found that the lecturers worked within the duration of the strike, they would be paid.

CONUA, therefore, wrote to the government in November and by December when the government failed to respond to CONUA, the union threatened it would take legal steps.

The spokespersons for the Ministries of Education, and Labour and Employment, Ben Goong, and Olajide Oshundun respectively, said their ministries were not aware of the plan to pay CONUA.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

