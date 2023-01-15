A 51-year- old woman, Oluwatoyin Ojo, has been reportedly kidnapped in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity because of fear of victimisation said, Mrs Ojo’s husband is a staffer of the NNPC at the Warri Depot.

The source noted that Mrs Ojo was kidnapped on Friday around 10:30 p.m. at her residence on Landero Street, around Technical College in Osogbo.

Our reporter was not able to ascertain whether the abductors had demanded a ransom.

But a resident in the area said: “I am not sure if the kidnappers have contacted the family for ransom because we have not heard anything of such since it happened.”

Fear has, however, gripped residents of the area as they called on the police and other security agencies to protect them.

The field commander of Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

The Amotekun commander said its operatives have begun searching for the victim and her abductors.

He also confirmed Mrs Ojo is the wife of a staffer of NNPC at the Warri Depot.

Mr Shittu explained that her husband, Festus Ojo, called him over the phone to report the kidnapping of his wife.

The Amotekun commander assured that the kidnappers will be arrested and the woman rescued.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to calls as of the time of filing this report.

This is the second reported kidnapping incident in Osun State since the new year.

Four days ago, two farmers identified as Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba were reportedly abducted on Wednesday while returning from their farms.

Family sources said their abductors demanded N10 million ransom.

