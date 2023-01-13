The Ondo State House of Assembly says its impeached deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, is no longer a member of the house.

The House stated this despite a judgement of the state high court ordering the reinstatement of Mr Ogundeji.

The lawmakers said Mr Ogundeji was expelled from the House last year at a plenary and cannot be reinstated as deputy speaker, as ordered by the court.

The assembly on Thursday filed an appeal against the judgment ordering the reinstatement of Mr Ogundeji, who was impeached in 2020 over charges of misconduct.

He ran into trouble with his colleagues after leading some of them in opposing the impeachment of the then deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Mr Ogundeji went to court to seek redress and the court on Wednesday declared that he was unlawfully removed having not been given a fair chance to defend himself.

He was expelled with some other members who also challenged the decision in court.

The spokesperson of the Assembly, Olugbenga Omole, in a statement on Friday, said the judgement of the lower court was an interference in the affairs of the House.

“Consequently, we wish to reiterate that Iroju Ogundeji was validly impeached by members in line with extant rules and procedures and replaced with Rt Hon Samuel Aderoboye,” he said.

“We have taken necessary steps to remedy the situation by Challenging the High Court ruling at the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Akure Division to set aside the judgement, filled a process for an order staying the execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed against the decision of the High Court, and an order of injunction pending appeal restraining whosoever from giving effect to the judgement pending the determination of the appeal before the Court of Appeal.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that as at yesterday 11th January, 2023 when the ruling was made Iroju Ogundeji is no longer a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly following the unanimous resolution of members on the 31st March,2022 which declared his seat vacant as lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

“It should be noted that Iroju Ogundeji is currently challenging that decision in the court.

“We wish to enjoin Iroju Ogundeji and his co travelers to exhaust the judicial process up to the highest point of adjudication rather than resort media propaganda.”

The courts are yet to fix dates for hearing of the processes filed by the assembly.

Those expelled with Mr Ogundeji were Success Torhukerhijo, representing Ese-Odo and Favour Towomewo, representing Ilaje II.

