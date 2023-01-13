A group has praised President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent composition of the new management board of the NDDC.

The NDDC, an interventionist agency, created by an Act of the parliament, is meant to fast-track development in the nine mandate states that make up the Niger Delta.

President Buhari recently sent a list of 16 nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation as chairman, managing director, and executive director for projects and finance, among others of the NDDC board.

The Senate subsequently screened and confirmed the nominees despite some objections, including legal impediments, from some concerned stakeholders who have issues with some of the nominations.

The nominees, after their screening and confirmation, have since been sworn in and now discharging their responsibilities.

The new board is chaired by Lauretta Onochie, a former special assistant to President Buhari on new media.

Commendation for Buhari

The national president of Southern Youths Development Forum Inc in a statement commended Mr Buhari for appointing Lauretta Onochie as the chairperson of the NDDC.

The statement was issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers States, on Thursday, after a stakeholders meeting of several representatives of Niger Delta youth groups for the 2023 general elections

The forum in the statement appealed to the youths in the region not to allow themselves to be used against the region, especially during the elections.

“We want to say a big thank you to Mr President for listening to the voices of our people, we equally thank him for considering one of the Amazon of the region Ms Laureta Onochie as chairman of the NDDC.”

According to the forum, the chairperson is a true daughter of the South-south “who knows the terrain very well having worked in Cross River state for years as a teacher, and her experience in the United Kingdom and also working with Mr president will be brought to bear in the transformation of the region.

“This is one appointment that has given hope to us. We are very confident that she will perform creditably and the region will see great changes on infrastructure, security, human capacity, and women and youth development. In fact, a letter of appreciation will be sent to Mr President and Hon minister of Niger Delta Affairs,” the statement noted

The forum urged the new NDDC board to urgently implement the master plan of the region, treat the audit report immediately to enable the region benefits, tour the states and have good views of the projects and interactions with the stakeholders.

The group also appealed to the people in the mandate states that NDDC governs to support the chairperson and the new board because “there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The forum promised to sensitise the youth groups in the region to support the board.

The meeting was chaired by Bassey James, Eneke Simon and Stephen Maduka.

