The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says election has become very difficult to rig in Nigeria with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The governor described the BVAS as a laudable development in the nation’s electoral process.

The BVAS is a critical component of the new Electoral Act 2022 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Akeredolu spoke in his office on Thursday while playing host to the retiring Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Rufus Akeju.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying technology to strengthen the electoral process and reinforce confidence.

The governor, who stressed that technology has made rigging difficult, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will always emerge victorious in every election.

He declared that the APC is the most popular party in the country, adding that the party will always enjoy the support of the people through massive votes at the poll.

He said:” I am happy that it’s getting more and more difficult for anybody to influence INEC to rig the election. I have been involved in so many elections and I keep telling people election is difficult to rig.

“It has become more difficult now, because whether we like it or not, INEC has improved on its work over time, and I want to congratulate you and the chairman for the good work you are doing.”

The governor also lauded the retiring REC, noting that no election was inconclusive during his time in the state.

He further suggested that INEC should find a way to add more value to the PVC aside from its usage for voting, so as to make it more attractive for the people to collect.

Earlier, the retiring REC Mr Akeju appreciated the Ondo State Government and all citizens of the state for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

“I thank God for our lives just as it looks like I started here just like yesterday. I can say without any doubt in my mind that I have enjoyed maximum support from the State Government and all citizens in this state”.

READ ALSO:

Present at the event were Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, among others.

Like in other states of the federation, it is expected that BVAS will be deployed by INEC in the conduct of the presidential, national assembly and state assembly elections in the state. No gubernatorial election will be held till 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

