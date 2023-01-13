A Nigerian private tertiary institution, Fountain University, Osogbo, has appointed Ramota Karim, a Professor of Food Science and Technology, as its first female vice-chancellor.

Mrs Karim’s appointment was announced by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Awa Ibraheem, after an emergency meeting of the Council on Monday.

This was contained in a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Adenekan Sheriff.

The university, owned by the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT), was established in 2007.

About new VC

Mrs Karim begins her four-year tenure as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of the university on 1st March, succeeding Amidu Sanni, also a professor, whose tenure ends on 28 February, Mr Sheriff said.

“Dr Ibraheem praised the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amidu Sanni for his passion, forthrightness and dedication to duty, all of which were not only second to none but made the working environment so conducive,” he said.

“While congratulating Prof Karim on this well-deserved appointment, the pro-chancellor urged her to be steadfast by providing her very best towards uplifting the university to the next level.”

Mrs Karim was born and brought up in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State where she attended her primary and secondary education.

In 1992, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Technology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). She got her Master’s in the same field in 1995 at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, and her PhD in Food Science and Technology (Food Processing and Quality Control) from FUNAAB in 2005.

While working as a lecturer at the University of Ilorin, she became a full professor in 2014.

