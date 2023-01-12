The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, will Friday deliver the 12th convocation lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State.

Mr Fagbohun, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), will speak on the topic: “The Nigerian University System: Between Public Hopes and Individual Expectations of the 21st Century.”

The scholar said he is excited to return to the capital city of Osun State more than a year after he delivered the 10th convocation lecture at Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

According to Mr Fagbohun, the lecture as indicated by the chosen topic will dwell on the public expectations of Nigerian universities as sanctuaries of hope and why individual expectations must meet the public desire for good.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Amidu Sanni, during a recent briefing ahead of the ceremonies, said the convocation lecture will be chaired by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Honour for prominent Nigerians

Meanwhile, some prominent Nigerians are billed for awards during the convocation ceremonies. They include the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; former Chief of Naval Staff and the immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Jubrila Ayinla, among others.

About Fountain University

Established in 2007 as a private institution, Fountain University, is owned and operated by the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT)- an Islamic religious organisation which was originally focused on prayer meetings for the Muslim elites, “with a view to creating necessary opportunity for them to interact and rub minds with Islamic scholars on the one hand; and to enhance their knowledge about the principles and practices of Islam, on the other hand.”

Since its establishment, the university has continued to produce graduates in various areas of academic disciplines with an emphasis on moral uprightness backed by the teachings and practices of Islam.

