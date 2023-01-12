Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke says Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will ease the huge debt of the state if elected president on 25 February.

Governor Adeleke stated this on Wednesday at a rally in the Okesa area of Ilesa East.

“You need to vote for all PDP candidates because these are the people that will work with me to deliver good governance. Atiku has whispered in my ear that he will help us to ease off the N402 Billion debt that the APC administration borrowed in the state,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Ilesa for supporting his governorship ambition.

“I commend you for standing with me without fear during the governorship election. I want to assure you that our 100 days agenda has commenced, we will give the state facelift across the zones.”

The governor, therefore, handed over the flag of the PDP to the party’s senatorial candidate in Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi.

In his remarks, Mr Fadahunsi urged voters in the district not to be afraid of violence but come out on election day to vote for all candidates of the PDP.

Ilesa is the hometown of the Minister of Interior and former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola.

The conflict between Mr Aregbesola and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, is influencing the political activities in Ilesa.

READ ALSO:

In the past few weeks, both the western and eastern parts of Ilesa witnessed violence and vandalisation of campaign posters and billboards of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some suspected political thugs have also invaded the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office situated in the area.

A former Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Remi Omowaiye, who is a member of the APC was also attacked when he took some gift items to the Isida market in Ilesa to felicitate Christmas and new year with the traders.

The police in the state had invited some of the PDP members who were allegedly behind the attacks but the police are yet to prosecute any of the suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

