The Labour Party has appointed Dayo Ekong as its chairperson in Lagos State following the resignation of Kayode Salako from the position.

Mr Salako had tendered his resignation letter at the party’s “legal stakeholder’s meeting” on Tuesday.

The former chairperson on Wednesday told ChannelsTV that he stepped down so as to contest the seat of the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 to the House of Representatives.

Mr Salako resigned six months after he was named the party’s chairperson in the state.

He has also assumed the position of Special Adviser on Lagos Affairs and Liaison operations to the National Chairman of the party,

“We held our legal stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday),” he said.

“I willingly handed over the running of the affairs of the party to Mrs Dayo Ekong because I wanted to contest an election.

“I am the candidate of the party for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1. The election is about 40 days time and I need to concentrate to face the challenges.”

Ms Ekong, while accepting the new role, sought the support of party members.

“I want to assure you that the tenure will be an inclusive one and nobody will be sidelined. Let us all sit and drop our swords.

“Let us support each other so that we can achieve the set goal and end the political slavery in Lagos state.

“I know that together we will be in the name of Jesus. Victory is sure if we all come together in love and unity.”

The Labour Party isamong the 18 parties that will contest in the state’s governorship and presidential seats in the 25 February elections.

It is not clear how the new development would affect the performance of its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, at the poll.

Achike Chude, a political analyst, noted that Mr Salako’s resignation was not “acrimonious .”

“To be fair to him, his political ambition is important, he is spending resources,” he said.

“He is expending a lot of energy to go from one place to the other under the constituency under which he is running for the House of Representatives.

“He needs to talk to people, he needs to campaign to actualise his political ambition. He is not going to do that by remaining the chairman of the Labour Party.”

