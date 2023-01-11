The Management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said it is considering opting for virtual classes for students following the transportation challenges being faced by staff and students of the institution.

The ongoing construction of a flyover along the Tanke-University Road by the Kwara State Government is said to be responsible for the hardship.

Pictures and videos of stranded students in long queues awaiting commercial vehicles at bus stops to convey them from the town to the university campus surfaced on social media during the week.

The posts have carried along derogatory remarks about university education in Nigeria, and how costly it is to graduate from Nigerian tertiary institutions.

University reacts

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, said the university has opened talks with the state government on the timely completion of the construction.

Mr Akogun also said the university is exploiting more options to ease the travails of the students and ensure smooth academic activities.

“The management is also considering the possibility of reviving the virtual lecture option, especially for large classes, to reduce the necessity of having large numbers of students on the road at peak periods,” Mr Akogun said.

He added: “We want to assure all that measures are being put in place to ease this difficulty in the shortest possible time.”

He said the school management had concluded arrangements to bring in big buses for the massive movement of students but they could not be deployed yet due to the construction work.

“The management, however, appeals to our better by far students to exercise patience while concerted efforts are being made to resolve the unfortunate transportation challenges,” he added.

READ ALSO:

“The welfare of our students remains the mainstay of the management and this will not be compromised for any reason.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

