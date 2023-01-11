The Ondo State Government has approved N523.9 million for the payment of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for students in public schools in the state.
The approval followed a memo to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, dated 29 December 2022, requesting the payment.
While approving the request, Mr Akeredolu instructed that the sum be “paid directly to WAEC to be receipted for.”
The beneficiaries of the approval will be the 28,946 students in public secondary schools across the state who sat for the examination last year.
Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Akure, the governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said the approval demonstrated the Akeredolu-led administration’s determination to encourage education and ease the financial burden on parents.
“The Akeredolu-led administration has continued to prioritise functional education in the state,” he said.
“Aside from the reconstruction of public primary schools in the state, this administration has been committed to payment of WASSCE fees.
“This gesture will surely bring great relief to parents and guardians across the state. Governor Akeredolu has an unwavering belief that education is the key to a secured future.
“Again, this is a promise kept. It is in line with the Redeemed Agenda of the Akeredolu led administration under which we have Educational Advancement and Human Development.”
The government had released N515 million for the WAEC fees last year and N360 million the previous year.
The payment of the fees was started by the Governor Olusegun Mimiko administration. Mr Akeredolu initially cancelled it on the recommendation of a summit he organised on the education sector following his election.
Mr Akeredolu however returned to the practice in 2021.
