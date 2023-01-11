Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has narrated how he was “cheated” in the governorship election of 2018.

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of that election following rerun polls in some polling units.

Mr Oyetola later lost his second term bid to Mr Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year.

But when Mr Adeleke received the leadership of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in his office on Tuesday, he insisted that the election of 2018 was marred by irregularities.

The governor told the Christian leaders that he won the election but he was “cheated”.

He claimed that despite being “cheated”, he still has faith in God that he would be governor of the state someday.

“When I look at my story, God has been so faithful to me. My own story is different, I always defeat an incumbent. I have to thank God for what he has done for us in Osun because we prayed and won. We won in 2018 too but were cheated yet we didn’t give up,” he said.

“The crowd I saw on the day I returned from the US after studying, I know God is ready for us. So, we changed our prayer in 2022 that if we win, every evil person that wants to stop us, God should clear them away. So, be specific in what you pray for, because God listens.”

Mr Adeleke said his administration is committed to developing the state.

“Our 100 days programmes have already begun and in no time, it will manifest for everyone to see. Osun State will move forward,” he said.

“Some people want to use religion to divide us. In my own administration, that will not be tolerated.”

Responding, the Archbishop of Ilesha Arch-diocese of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Amos Akindeko, expressed appreciation to the governor for hosting them.

He prayed to God to help Mr Adeleke deliver good governance.

“God will surprise your government. He will make your enemies prostrate before you. I know the allocations coming to Osun are minimal, but God will support your administration to deliver good governance for the people.”

