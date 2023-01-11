Arrangements are in top gear to mark the 7th year coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

The event scheduled to hold at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, 16 January, will witness the unveiling of his book “Code of Kings” said to have been written “to register a pathway for the black race in the traditional institution”.

Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the occasion, organizers say.

The Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited, Abel Lanre Adeleke, will chair the event while Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of the Sifax Group will be chief launcher.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, said other dignitaries expected at the occasion include ” President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammed Buhari; his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo; business mogul, Aminu Dantata; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Also expected to attend the event are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun; Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and a number of other governors from Northern part of Nigeria are also expected to grace the event, the Oluwo said.

Notable royal fathers, serving federal and state legislators, captains of industries, friends of Oluwo from Canada, United Kingdom, leading entrepreneurs, leading academics, veteran journalists are also billed to attend the August event.

“The book will form part of Oluwo’s contribution to learning, knowledge and history, with the strong hope, that the it will correct some distortions in our rich history and liberate Nigerian youth from mental slavery,” the statement said.

