The Nigerian government has approved over N4.7 billion in research grants for academics in Nigerian public universities.

The grant, shared among 219 groups of researchers, is part of the 2021 round of funding under the National Research Fund (NRF) programme of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

In 2019, TETFund supported 128 grantees with 3.9 billion and N7.5 billion in 2020.

After screening 4,810 concept notes submitted for the 2021 funding cycle, TETFund approved N4.7 billion for 219 groups of researchers, said TETFund’s Acting Director, Public Affairs, Abdul Mumin Oniyangi, in a statement.

“This followed the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) which recommended the funding of the 219 research proposals after a rigorous screening exercise which commenced with the receipt of 4,810 Concept Notes from prospective applicants in November 2021,” he said.

He said a large chunk of the grant, N3 billion, went to the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic group, while N800 million was approved for humanities and social Sciences.

He said: “A breakdown of the approval indicates that the sum of N3,066,156,844.61 was approved for the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic group; N806,381,998.00 for Humanities and Social Science (HSS) while Cross Cutting (CC) received N864,242,509.60, with individual grants ranging from N4.5 million to over N41 million.”

Areas of Coverage

Mr Oniyangi said the approved research works are tailored towards enhancing national development in areas including Molecular Epidemiology of recurrent cholera outbreaks in Nigeria and pre-clinical evaluation of indigenous medicinal plants for its management.

He listed others to include: “Effective High Throughput Phenotyping and Artificial Pollination for Improved Yield in Date Palm (Phoenix dactylifera L.) with Autonomous Drone, and investigating Nigerian medicinal plants as sources of lead compounds for development of chemotherapeutic interventions for uterine fibroid, and Production of Cartridge made from Hydrochar for the Treatment of Textile and Tannery Wastewater in Nigeria: ″Emerging Technology for Sustainable Water Purification using Biomass Waste; all under the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic group.”

“Projects under Cross Cutting thematic group include Design and Fabrication of Efficient Solar Energy Storage System for Electricity Generation to Rural Communities; Adaptation of Conventional Septic Tank to Bio-digester for Sustainable Energy Generation and Viable Economy for Households Use in Nigeria, and Development of Polymer-soilcrete Blocks and Pozzolanic Cement Concrete for Integrated and Sustainable Mass Housing in Nigeria, amongst others.

“Approved under Social Science are Development and evaluation of phytoestrogenic transdermal nanogel for the management of menopausal symptoms and associated diseases; Fabrication and Characterization of New Glass Series from Rice Husk and Bismuth-Tin Ores for Application in Radiation Shielding and Green Pathway for Barite Production towards Decarbonisation of Mining Sector in Nigeria, amongst others.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

