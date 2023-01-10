The New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) on Monday inaugurated its 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) known as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (RMK2023 PCC) for the success of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, inaugurating the council in Abuja, said NNPP would continue to work for a new and better Nigeria to kick-start from May 29.

Mr Kwankwaso said that the “RMK2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)’’ was made up of four organs including the PCC, the Management of the PCC, the Board of Advisors, and the Committees of the PCC.

He said all the organs would be working in sync for the success of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential elections.

He urged all Nigerians, especially NNPP members, and support groups such as the Kwankwasiyya, and the TNM, etc, to join hands to continue to mobilise supports and votes for the party.

Mr Kwankwaso said that the party “Presidential Road Campaign’’ had visited all the states of the federation with the exception of three states.

He said that the party deliberately chose to do the road campaign to avail itself with the difficulties that Nigerian road users were living with across the country

“We have covered tens of thousands of kilometres and visited over 300 local government areas so far.

“We have gone through difficult terrains, visited hard-to-reach communities like Illela in Sokoto State, Kauran Namoda in Zamfara State, Kamba in Kebbi State, Mubi in Adamawa State, Ikom and Ughep in Cross River State.

“Geidam in Yobe State, Ikare in Ondo State, Kwoi in Kaduna State and numerous such other places.’’

Mr Kwankwaso said that in all the places visited, the party took time to visit the traditional and religious leaders in the areas in its determination to carry them along when it eventually took over power.

“In particular, these leaders will be the drivers of our flagship initiative of Community Participation and Reorientation Committees (CPRC), which we intend to create at all the 8809 wards.

“This committees will be funded directly from the Federal Government through appropriate legislations.’’

Mr kwankwaso added that it was gratifying that NNPP met with the under-served communities across the country, we listened to their experiences, their grievances, their fears and their expectations.

He said that the experiences on the road campaign had further strengthened NNPP’s commitment to the pledges it had made to Nigerians.

“Let me remind us that we are determined to reform the education sector to improve quality and access at all levels.

“Specifically we will provide 500 thousand classrooms across the states of the federation to accommodate the over 20 million out-of-school children that we planned to mop up from the streets of Nigeria.

“We will make all application forms for admission and employment free; we will make all examinations such us WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB etc. free.”

He added that NNPP would introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that Nigerian children could use the same JAMB results to gain admission into tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.’’

Mr Kwankwaso disclosed that the party would be putting its campaign rallies on holds for a couple of days to honour an invitation from London.

“I am happy to announce that beginning from January 12 this month, we will start our Zonal Rallies in Bauchi for the Northeast, Kaduna on the 14th for the North West, and Lafia on the 16th for the North Central.

“We will pause the zonal rallies for a couple of days to create time to travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs Chatham House and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience.

“Immediately we return from London, we shall resume the zonal rallies and complete the remaining zones.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlight of the occasion include the unveiling of Fundraising Portal by the party to support Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition.

Mr Kwankwaso expressed his gratitude to all supporters and volunteers for their commitment and the purchasing power of the people.

The campaign organisation, comprising “The Council, The Management, The Advisory Board, and The Committees,’’ is to be chaired by Mr Kwankwaso, while the Campaign is headed by a technocrat, Folashade Aliu, as the National Campaign Secretary.

Boniface Aniebonam, BoT chairman; the party presidential running mate, Isaac Idahosa, Deputy Chairman; Rufai Alkali Deputy Chairman II; Contact and Mobilisation Committee is chaired by Buba Galadima.

(NAN)

