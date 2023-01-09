Seventeen students bagged first-class bachelor degrees as 240 students will be graduating at Fountain University, Osogbo.

Of the others, 88 are in the Second Class Upper division, 107 in Second Class Lower and 28 in the third class.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Amidu Sanni, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference on the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Mr Sanni said the institution will also award Master’s degrees to 19 individuals in various disciplines.

“For the 2021/2022 session, a total of 240 graduating students will be conferred with their first degree in various disciplines and 19 at the Postgraduate level, precisely a Master’s Degree. The breakdown is as follows: 17 in First Class, 88 in Second Class Upper, 107 in Second Class Lower, and 28 in Third Class,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also said the institution will award four honorary degrees.

“Four notable Nigerians are to be awarded honorary degrees. These are ALHAJI SULAIMON ALAO ENIAFELAMO, Community Leader and HEAD OF ALL BAALES OF ISALE OSUN, OSOGBO to be awarded a doctorate in Sociology (Honoris Causa); Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration; Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla, Honorary doctorate in sciences; Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State with a doctorate in Public Administration.”

The convocation lecture will be delivered on Friday by Abdul Hakeem Fagbohun, a professor and SAN, with the topic “The Nigeria University System: between Public Hopes and Individual Expectations of the 21st Century”.

The convocation ceremony will follow on Saturday at the school premises.

