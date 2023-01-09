Schools remained shut on Monday in Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo, as pupils in other parts of the state resumed from the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The area is under an indefinite 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government following a bloody clash over a controversial cultural festival.

Banks and other public institutions are also shut, as the town witnessed a total shutdown of activities on Monday.

Although there were signs of petty trading around the town, the major markets and provision stores were closed.

Residents who spoke to journalists admitted that the curfew was necessary, but urged the government to review the situation to relieve the residents.

Sule Olaniyi, a resident, appealed to the state government to relax the curfew so that the education of children would not be affected.

The government has, however, said the safety of residents, especially school children, was more important.

Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to the governor, said on Monday that the government would not reopen schools in the town while fear of violence remains.

“The curfew is indefinite and would remain for now until we are sure of the safety of lives and property in the town,” Mr Olatunde said.

“The safety of the school children is paramount; we cannot allow them to go to school while some people are going around shooting, killing and maiming.

“The government will review the curfew once it becomes clear calm has fully returned.”

The curfew was imposed on Thursday after violence erupted between two communities within Ikare Akoko.

Youths of the Okoja area of the town had organised a New Year carnival on Tuesday at the market square but were attacked by another group of youths who claimed the carnival was not approved by the Owa-Ale of Ikare.

Houses were razed and other properties were destroyed during the fight.

There were rumours of killings but the police had clarified that nobody was killed.

The police had called on the Owa-Ale and the Olukare of Ikare to rein in their subjects to forestall further crisis.

