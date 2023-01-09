The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar was flown to London, over health challenges.

Dino Melaye, the director of public affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100 per cent fit and in super form health-wise.

“The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier,” Mr Melaye said.

Some media reports stated that Mr Abubakar was sick and flown from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to London, United Kingdom, for treatment.

(NAN)

OBE/BEKl/ABI

