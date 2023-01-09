Gov Mala Buni of Yobe has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.
This is contained in a statement by the state Head of Service, Garba Bilal, in Damaturu on Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari will be visiting the state to inaugurate projects, including Cargo Airport, Ultra-Modern Market and Maternal and Child Health Care Complex.
“This is to enable civil servants and the general public to receive the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who will be in the state on a one-day State Visit to commission projects,” Mr Bilal wrote.
He, however, said civil servants were to resume work on Wednesday.
(NAN)
