Delta State Government on Sunday approved a venue for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign rally in Asaba.

The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the state government never denied the opposition party venue for its campaign, contrary to insinuations.

According to Mr Aniagwu, “ (the) Labour Party never applied officially for any venue and was denied.

“A representative of the party only spoke to me (Aniagwu) via telephone call on Sunday morning and made demand to make use of the Arcade in Asaba.

“The state government immediately within three minutes reached out to the Oshimili South Local Government Council and secured a waiver of all formalities and made the Arcade available for the Labour party to hold its presidential rally”.

READ ALSO:

Mr Aniagwu added that to demonstrate Delta Government’s democratic credentials and tolerance for the opposition, it graciously waived the amount payable for the venue.

He urged the party to carry on its rally peacefully in line with laid down rules and regulations.

The Delta State Government is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

