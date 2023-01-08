The police in Plateau have foiled an attempt by gunmen to kidnap Yakubu Sanda, the Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, an official has said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

According to Mr Alabo, the incident occurred on Friday night at the Speaker’s residence at the Federal low-cost area, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He said it took the bravery of the security men on guard at the speaker’s residence and the timely intervention of other police officers from the Rantya Division to foil the attempt.

”On Friday, at about 11:20 p.m. while the Speaker arrived at his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos-south, three unidentified gunmen operating in an ash-coloured CRV Jeep, trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him.

”But their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rantya Division, SP Ayuba Iliya and his men, who joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

”However, the command is making concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested,” he said.

Mr Alabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, who vowed to stem the tide of criminal activities in the state, thanked members of the public for volunteering timely information on security breaches in their various communities to the Police for prompt action.

He urged the residents to go about their lawful businesses as the police were already doing a lot to ensure the safety of all.

(NAN)

