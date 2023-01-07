The Anambra North Elders Forum has rejected the third term bid of the senator representing Anambra North District, Stella Oduah.

Mrs Oduah is seeking a return to the Red Chamber in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anambra North Elders Forum, a pressure group in the district, held a meeting on Thursday in Otuocha, a community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, where its members said Mrs Oduah, having represented Anambra North District for almost eight years, has taken her fair share of representation of the people of the district, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, the chairperson of the group, Nathaniel Onuora, claimed that the senator has not “effectively represented” the district in the last seven years.

“Odua’s voice was not clearly and loudly heard in the Red Chamber defending her people as others were doing or proposing interest bills that would benefit their constituent,” he said.

“After our meeting today here in Otuocha, we resolved to reject the senator’s third term bid to represent Anambra North District in the Senate.

“She has not performed well. We are not aware of any bills and motions she sponsored in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. In almost eight years of her representation of the zone, (she) failed woefully to empower people even with the huge money that accrued to her office,” Mr Onuora added.

The group said it wants a senator who would be accessible and would in turn make herself or himself available to the constituents.

“We don’t want somebody who would be distracted because of constant attendance to cases with anti-corruption agencies,” it stated.

Oduah reacts

Reacting, Chinonso Chukwudebe, the spokesperson of Mrs Oduah, described the allegations as “political gimmicks” sponsored by the senator’s political enemies with the intent to blackmail her.

Mr Chukwudebe said the allegations were all false.

He said the senator has been assisting her constituents through her “various empowerment programmes”.

“Just yesterday alone, this woman (Oduah) gave out 99 shuttle buses to all the 99 wards in Anambra North District. She also gave out over 500 motorcycles, tricycles over 300, and grinding machines. All these things are verifiable,” he told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

On the allegation that Mrs Oduah did not sponsor bills and motions in the Senate, the spokesperson claimed that the senator has sponsored the highest bills and motions.

“The bill for establishment of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Onitsha has been passed. That was (sponsored) by this same senator,” Mr Chukwudebe stated, explaining that the General Hospital Onitsha will now be converted to FMC as a result of the bill.

He also said the senator has carried out various road projects and built classroom blocks across the district, among others.

“When the Covid-19 was hitting hard, the palliatives that Senator Stella Oduah released, no other senator in the South-east did that. They (palliatives) were shared using the churches, traditional rulers and so on,” he added.

The spokesperson said the senator has also empowered several widows and farmers across the district and has been carrying out free medical outreach for the people of the district.

Mr Chukwudebe refuted the claim that Mrs Oduah is not accessible, saying the senator was currently in the state meeting with her constituents.

He added that Mrs Oduah was elected to represent and defend the constituents in Abuja and should not be expected to be in the state all the time.

Oduah’s political journey

First elected in 2015 under the platform of the PDP, Mrs Oduah has spent about seven and half years in the Senate.

The former aviation minister was re-elected into the Senate in 2019.

In August 2021, she defected to the All Progressives Congress from the PDP.

The senator re-joined the PDP in April 2022, about eight months after, saying she had returned to where she was “highly regarded.”

Rivalry

The PDP candidate faces the hurdle of defeating Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of a former governor of Anambra State in the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Obiano is the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the same district.

APGA is the ruling party in the state.

It is not clear, for now, if the forum would endorse Mrs Obiano for the 2023 election in the district.

Allegations of corruption

Mrs Oduah is facing corruption charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had indicted her, and the Nigerian subsidiary of Chinese construction giant, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in alleged fraudulent cash transactions of about N5 billion over five months in 2014.

The senator was removed as the Minister of Aviation by then President Goodluck Jonathan on 12 February 2014, following a scandal over N255 million armoured cars which she made the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), an agency under her supervision, buy for her at inflated prices.

Also, after her removal as minister, Mrs Oduah secretly acquired four London properties, hiding behind an anonymous company she tucked away offshore and possibly committing a breach of Nigeria’s public service code of conduct, a Pandora Papers investigation found.

