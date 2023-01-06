The Photo Editor of Guardian Newspaper, Femi Adebesin-Kuti, is dead.

Mr Adebesin-Kuti died on Friday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State

He had been on admission at the facility for about two weeks before his death.

The Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) announced his passage through a statement issued by its chairman, Kola Olasupo and secretary, Sly Okoruwa.

“We the members of Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) regret to announce the passing away of our former Vice – Chairman, Femi Adebesin- Kuti.

“Until his death, Femi Kuti was the Photo editor of Guardian Newspaper”, the statement reads.

“His death was a shock to the association as the association rallied behind him in his last days on earth with financial support but God called him today Friday January 6th, 2023.

“The entire members of PJAN mourn our colleague as well as commiserate with his family, Guardian Newspaper and Lagos NUJ.”

Also, the Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a statement by its chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, expressed shock at the news of the death of the photo journalist and sent its condolences.

The remains of Mr Adebesin-Kuti have been buried in Abeokuta according to Islamic rites.

