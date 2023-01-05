A group, Coalition For Credible Election 2023, has raised concerns over some “key areas” it believes that Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, needs to address ahead of the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections.

The “effective resolution or non-effective resolution will impact the outcome of the 2023 general elections” either positively or negatively, Emmanuel Mok, told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The group expressed concern over the safety of voters and INEC staff, especially in parts of the country where there is insecurity.

They also spoke on the production and collection of the Permanent Voters Cards, voter accreditation, the necessity for all registered and willing voters to be allowed to vote on the election day, BVAS proof of incorruptibility verification.

Others are “election protocols and credibility assurance, need for all uncollected PVC to be brought to their designated polling units on election morning for a last ditch distribution effort, polling units in insecure locations (ungoverned location) challenge of election conduction.”

‘Concerns’

Mr Mok told journalists that the every zones in the country is grappling with its security challenges and there is need for INEC to deliberately pay attention to how the election will be conducted.

“We must recall the case of farmers going to harvest in Bornu who were attacked, killed and some kidnapped,” he said.

“When the military were asked how this happened, they said that the farmers did not take clearance form them before going to such places.

“In this past month scores were killed and about 100 kidnapped in the north-west because the villagers did not pay the tax levy the bandits imposed on them, so we need to ask INEC how it plans to hold credible free and fair elections in all such seriously security challenged locations.

“We want to use this conference to call for a meeting of the security agencies, INEC, political party leaders and CSOs like us to look into this very critical matter and come to workable position as to how to ensure a peaceful and credible election across the country where it is possible.”

Mr Mok said where it is not possible, INEC should relocate polling units in “insecure and ungoverned locations” to “havens” created by security agencies.

He added that INEC should ensure to publish this information so the voters can go there and vote freely without fear.

Speaking on the production, distribution and collection of the PVCs, Mr Mok said the INEC has not delivered on its responsibility.

“This week, a member of my team went again for his card and was told it was not ready that he should come back on 10 January,” he said.

As of November, the INEC chair, Yakubu Mahmood said 93,522,272 voters are registered to vote in the election.

The body fixed between 12 December and January 22 as the window for PVC collection in all its 774 local government offices nationwide from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, no fewer than 6.7 million Nigerians have yet to collect their permanent voter cards.

In order to tackle this, the group advised that PVC should be printed at the registration points and be collected within a week.

“INEC needs to decentralise the printing and collection infrastructure,” he said.

“The central requisition and distribution protocol should be such that state resident electoral communities can order card printing materials on the back of verifiable consumption of deployed stock where the log of registered citizens are collated on LGA, state, and national registration bases.

He said that the Electoral Act of 2022 provides that INEC must print and give each registered citizen a voter card so that they can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“Now if INEC does not issue a registered citizen their voter card, that person is disenfranchised. Hence INEC can rig the election if it makes it possible for some segment of the population to collect their PVC and another segment to find it very difficult to collect their PVC.

“Also if the networks fail on election day the area can be disenfranchised, so alternate to these are necessary.”

Speaking on election materials and logistics assurance, Sonnie Ekwowusi, a member of the group, urged the electoral umpire not to engage the service of members of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for its logistics.

“We want to see a situation where election materials – ballot papers, BVAS machines, etc handling and transportation are secure and tamper proof from warehousing, in transit and use,” the lawyer said.

“We advise that the NURTW use is risky. Rather, the air force, the army and the police logistics be used from the federal to states then to the local government areas.”

