At least one person has been reported killed in a bloody clash between Hausa and Fulani settler communities in Ogbese, Ondo State.

The clash began on Tuesday evening and continued until Wednesday morning when security operatives arrived to intervene.

Sources said many on both of the warring sides sustained varying degrees of injuries in the clash.

The two communities are largely made up of traders dealing in grains, fish, onions, tomatoes and other products usually brought from the northern part of the country to the popular Ogbese Market.

Members of the communities largely live in makeshift structures around and within the market.

The clash, it was gathered, was ignited by a fight between a Fulani and a Hausa at the market.

Shops were also lit during the fight destroying valuable goods.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the conflict, but calm had returned to the area.

The police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the command was investigating the matter.

But residents and traders, who could be seen in numbers lamenting the incident, said the two communities had always cohabited peacefully

