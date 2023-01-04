Some traders and residents of a community in Akwa Ibom State have decried the poor quality of work done in 30 market stalls rehabilitated in their community by a federal agency.

The stalls are in Abiakpo Nkap community in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state.

Their rehabilitation was facilitated by the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West District, Christopher Ekpenyong, and the contract awarded by Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) to Tymme Energy Integrated Resources Limited.

The rehabilitation work, which began in October 2021, was completed in April 2022, according to the residents.

But there are cracks on the walls of the stalls, while the roofs have holes on them and the cement floors are broken as at December 2022, when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the market.

The rooftop of most of the stalls shakes along with the mild wind and looks as though they could be easily blown off.

The concrete pillars in most of the stalls appeared to be inadequate, thereby raising safety concerns among the residents.

Mr Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom, is from the community, and the weekly market which serves over 8,000 people is less than 100 meters away from his residence.

Residents and traders who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES attributed the poor condition of the stalls to the sub-standard materials used for their rehabilitation. They called for a replacement of the roofing sheets with new ones.

There are two water boreholes about 50 meters apart within the market – one is solar-powered and functional, while the other, a sanitation facility, awarded by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources was completed without a water tank and stand. The sanitation facility should have a water tank, according to the project description.

The water projects are poorly executed too.

‘I don’t come to market when it rains’

Christopher Johnson, a cobbler in his 30s, said rainwater from the leaky roofs usually gather inside his stall whenever it rains, thereby preventing him from doing his business.

Mr Johnson said he paid N6, 000 a year for the stall.

“Look at the roof, you will see it (the holes). If it rains the stall is like outside,” he said.

“I don’t come to the market when it rains because there’s no place to stay. Everywhere would be flooded. Before this month is over the wind would remove many of the roofing sheets,” he added.

“The rain had removed the roofing sheets before but I paid for their replacement. Look at the roof you will see where I changed the former roofing sheets,” Mr Johnson said pointing his finger at where some of the roofing sheets were replaced.

He said the market is always in a mess when it rains, and appealed to the government to replace the roofing sheets with quality ones to save them from further suffering.

The market is managed by the local government council which allocates shops to interested members of the community.

Besides collecting rent from the traders, the council also charge them N200 for a ticket for each market day, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The Chairperson of the Market Management Committee, Gordian Mark, confirmed to our reporter that traders lost their goods to floods because of the leaky roofs.

“We are only enjoying this market in this dry season. If it rains, it becomes something else. The roofing sheets on the roof are like cocoa-yam leaves. We’ve replaced several of them already,” Mr Mark said.

“It was not this bad before the construction of the market stalls because people had their shops covered under better roofing sheets but it became worse after the construction.

“If you check the floor of the shops, you would see evidence of serious leakages and flooding.”

Mr Mark said Senator Ekpenyong ought to have ensured that the contractors did a good job on the stalls.

Contractor reacts

A former youth president of the community, Moses Akpan, told PREMIUM TIMES that the contractor threatened to get soldiers to arrest the youths of the community when they protested the poor quality of the material used for the stalls while the project was going on.

Mr Akpan said the architect who designed the project, supervised it and also supplied some of the materials used.

The architect, Godwin James, declined to comment on the matter when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter contacted him.

Mr Akpan further told our reporter after the senator gave the community N600, 000 before the commencement of the project that he rarely visits the project despite its proximity to his house.

Andrew Kure is said to be the project engineer for the rehabilitation of the stalls. He declined to comment on the project when our reporters contacted him.

The project facilitator, Senator Ekpenyong, when contacted, referred our reporter to NBRRI for the market project and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the two water projects, the agencies that awarded the contracts.

The senator said he was not a contractor, and did not prepare the bill of quantity for the project. He said he only facilitated the projects.

An official of NBRRI, Uchenna Akabike, when contacted asked that details of the project be sent to her so she could forward it to the appropriate official for the agency’s response.

She did not, however, offer further response several days after PREMIUM TIMES forwarded the details of the project to her.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for its comment.

