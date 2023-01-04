President Muhammadu Buhari has approved some technological deployments in the South-east to fight rising insecurity in the region, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said on Tuesday.

Mr Uzodinma stated this shortly after meeting with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The governor said he was at the State House to thank Mr Buhari for the “various supports” he provided to Imo State particularly during security challenges in the state and his “various approvals” given to requests made to him.

“I also appealed to him for further support; to support us with some technological deployments. We have planned to be able to do advanced kind of security control in the South-east. And he has also given his approval to that,” he said.

“And in a moment from now, we will be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that will help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment,” Mr Uzodinma added.

Security has continued to deteriorate in Nigeria’s south-east with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities. Aside from government facilities, several residents have been killed and others abducted in renewed attacks by the gunmen across the region.

Security in Imo State

Mr Uzodinma said his administration cannot be blamed for insecurity in Imo State, stressing that the entire country was facing security challenges.

He, however, said his administration has fared well in fighting and managing insecurity in the state

“I am happy that by the grace of God, as soon as we are able to bring the security to naught. We will have an environment that we will all celebrate and be happy with,” he stated.

“During this season, we had relative peace in Imo State, and Christmas is a very critical period for us and New Year is also very critical. Apart from a few scratches in the hinterland, we are on top of the security situation now in Imo State.”

The governor, again, suggested that the insecurity in the state was politically-contrived by his political enemies to blackmail his administration.

“Those who are fighting me in my state are not saying we’re not working. They’re not saying we’re working…All they’re saying is that they are contriving, instigating insecurity out of desperation, and then blaming the security on a government,” he said.

