A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist, commonly called Okada rider, has been trapped after a petrol tanker fell and spilled its content on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at the Alaba express bus-stop. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said in a brief statement.

“An adult male motorcyclist is, however, trapped beneath the tanker as efforts are ongoing to recover him,” the statement reads.

Mrs Adeseye said the 33,000-litre tanker had “lost control while on motion and fell on its side, thereby spilling its contents at Alaba Express Bus-stop, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

“The incident is being mitigated by the Ajegunle Fire Crew of the Agency and has it under control with no palpable cause for alarm.”

