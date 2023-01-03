Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Abia State recorded a low turnout of civil servants as work resumed on Tuesday after the New Year holiday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the resumption of work in Umuahia, reports that only a few workers were seen at their duty posts.

Most of the offices visited at the State Secretariat at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, were locked while the few workers around were seen cleaning up their offices.

Some other workers were seen in groups exchanging pleasantries and sharing their holiday experiences.

The eateries and shops at the secretariat had not yet open for business, while the car parks were empty.

NAN gathered that a lot of workers who traveled home for the holiday were yet to return.

Most of the workers refused to speak to our correspondent, saying that they were not permitted to grant interviews to the press.

However, some of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the majority of those who travelled may not come back till weekend.

They said workers were expected to resume fully by Monday.

A director in the Ministry of Lands and Survey condemned the low turnout of workers at the secretariat, saying it was a breach in the civil service rule.

“Work has resumed and you can see me in the office, but I cannot do much because those working with me are yet to resume.

“I appeal to them to come to work because a directive for resumption was passed even before the holiday,” he said.

A civil servant, Christy Kalu said the low turnout was normal after festivities.

According to her, a lot of events usually take place within this festive period, especially in Igboland, and most people usually stay behind to witness it.

(NAN)

