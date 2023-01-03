The Director, Youth Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the North-central, Mike Msuaan, says he has embarked on a 7-day dry fasting for the success of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, in next month’s election.

Speaking to journalists shortly after returning from what he called an ”intense all-night prayer session on mountain-top, Mr Msuaan said there was nothing left now than to commit everything into God’s hands as the 25 February poll is barely 52 days away.”

According to him “I have decided to go spiritual with 7 days of dry fasting and prophetic prayers to call on God to intervene and give us a leader of our dreams and a visionary who will transform our country.

“There is nothing God cannot not do. As I ascend and descend this holy mountain to pray, I believe God will hear my prayers and the prayers of men of goodwill all over the country and give us a leader like David after his own heart”.

He equally enjoined all Nigerians, regardless of party affiliations, to join him in prayers and vote for Mr Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State, at the polls for a resounding victory.

The PCC director pointed out that the gains of “the present APC administration must be sustained by electing someone who has the capacity and ability to continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stops.”

Mr Tinubu recently returned to the country after a short trip to Saudi Arabia where he reportedly performed the lesser hajj.

