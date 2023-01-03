A child forensic interviewer, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, has testified before the court in the alleged rape case involving Femi Olaleye, managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation.

Ajayi-Kayode appeared before the special offences and domestic violence court in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday to narrate the outcome of her forensic interview session with the sexual assault survivor (name withheld).

Background

Mr Olaleye is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

He was arraigned by the Lagos State government in December at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, in Ikeja area of Lagos.

The doctor pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Survivor

The survivor had initially appeared before the court in a closed-door session, in which journalists and other parties were barred from monitoring the court proceedings.

The survivor was cross-examined by Babatunde Ogala, a lawyer to the defendant, Mr Olaleye, in a closed-door session.

Testimony

During the hearing, Ms Ajayi-Kayode, the assistant director of The Cece Yara Foundation, said her organisation was engaged by Babajide Martins, Lagos State director of public prosecution (DPP), to carry out a forensic interview on the survivor.

The child advocate said she conducted the forensic interview on the survivor on 5 October , 2022 at her organisation’s office located in Gbagada area of Lagos and the report was submitted to DPP on 15 October, 2022.

According to her, proceedings of the forensic interview was monitored by representatives of the police, office of the DPP, ministry of justice, and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

The report of the forensic interview and a flash8drive containing the video recording of the interview were submitted and admitted as exhibits by the court.

‘Viginity‘

Recounting the survivor’s testimony, the child advocate said the survivor informed her that before the sexual abuse, the defendant had asked her if she was still a virgin.

She disclosed that the defendant told the survivor that “virginity is no longer in vogue”.

“She (referring to the survivor) was groomed into serial sexual activities by her aunt’s husband (Mr Olaleye). The child informed me that her aunt’s husband asked her about her virginity,” Ms Ajayi-Kayode said.

“And he told the child that virginity is no longer in vogue and that as a medical doctor, he usually covers up for girls who have lost their virginity or got pregnant.”

The witness told the court that the child said she has never been sexually abused by anyone except the doctor.

Ms Ajayi-Kayode said that the survivor told her that blood came out of her private parts the first time the defendant had “penetrative sex” with her.

“She also said the day the aunt’s husband had penetrative sex with her, there was blood and he used tissue paper to wipe it off,” she added.

The child advocate told the court that defendant threatened to “abandon” his family members and travel out of the country if the survivor reported the rape incident to her aunt.

Ms Ajayi-Kayode said the survivor informed her that the defendant usually woke her up at midnight from his kids’ room and asked her to prepare coffee.

She added that during the process of making coffee, the defendant would sexually abuse the survivor.

“The aunt’s husband comes at night to check if the window is closed, after which he will wake her up and ask her to come and prepare coffee for him downstairs,” she said.

“During one of the occasions, he started by touching her inappropriately, lifted her nightgown, put his fingers into her private parts and on other occasions, he would make her perform oral sex.

“She also informed me that he perpetrated the abuse in the part of the sitting room where the CCTV camera did not cover.”

READ ALSO:

Cross-examination

During cross-examination, Mr Ogala, the defendant’s lawyer asked the witness to explain the basis of her conclusion that Olaleye engaged the survivor in “serial sexual” activities.

She responded that she drew her conclusion based on her findings as it relates to the forensic interview with the survivor.

The judge, Rahman Oshodi, fixed Wednesday for the continuation of the hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

