Jailed former commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, who was Wednesday released on bail by a Federal High Court in Rivers State has spoken to his supporters for the first time after his release.

Mr Albert, a serving senator and governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for corruption by a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The senator who represents Akwa Ibom North-East District was convicted on corruption charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge, Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo, had on 1 December 2022 convicted the senator on all the six-count charges against the senator and sentenced him to seven years in prison for each count, totalling 42 years.

The term is to run concurrently – he is to spend seven years behind bars.

The senator was taken to Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre to serve his jail term after the judgement.

Addressing supporters and the people of the state in his new year message posted on Facebook on Sunday, Mr Albert described the 28 days he spent in the prison as “unjust incarceration.”

There was heavy gridlock in Ikot Ekpene and Uyo as supporters and party members thronged both cities in a motorcade to welcome the senator, a gesture he described as “unforgettable.”

He was released from prison on Thursday.

“I therefore use this opportunity, to thank the great people of Akwa Ibom State and indeed other well-meaning Nigerians – men, women, youths and children who prayed ceaselessly and tirelessly for God’s divine intervention and who in their unquantifiable numbers, thronged the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre on 29 December 2022, while others lined the routes to Uyo as well as assembled at Senator Bassey Albert Multi-purpose Recreational Centre, Ifa Ikot Akpan, along Airport Way, to welcome me after my release.

“That massive reception will ever remain unforgettable and indelible in our hearts,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel cannot renew mandate through surrogate

Mr Albert who enjoys widespread political support in Akwa Ibom was on a tour of different wards in the state before his conviction.

He reminded the people of his blueprints which he said were based on five strategic pillars – Agriculture and Rural Development; Education, Health and Social Services; Economic Prosperity and Infrastructure; Security, Environment and Tourism; and Administrative Reforms and Completion of Projects adding that it was the best for the state.

The senator said the people, during Governor Udom Emmanuel‘s administration, have “experienced harrowing economic hardship, deprivations and political suppression” and called on them not to falter despite “financial enticement and intimidation”.

Mr Albert is seen as a major threat to Mr Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Albert in his New Year’s message to party members and supporters said: “As we berth into the year 2023, we have to be fully conscious and prepared that the election year we all yearned for is finally here!

“The elections which are in February and March offer us all the decisive moments to change the course of our history by voting for me as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as well as for all the candidates of the YPP Akwa Ibom state.”

Continuing, he said; “Let us take it as our time to arise and shine. We must not falter no matter the amount of financial enticement, intimidation and false promises. If a regime cannot prove its worth in 8 years, it has no locus standi to seek a renewal of mandate through a surrogate.”

Ekerete Udoh, the spokesperson for Governor Emmanuel, did not respond to calls and text messages for comments on the matter.

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Borono Bassey, did not also respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him.

