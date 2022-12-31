President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu as the substantive Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Until this appointment, Dauda Ali Biu was the acting corps marshal of the Commission, a position he held since July, 2022.

“This land mark appointment by his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, makes the new Corps Marshal, the second career Staff to be appointed in that capacity, after Dr Boboye Oyeyemi the erstwhile Corps Marshal,” a statement by the spokesperson by the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, said.

Mr Kazeem added, “Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State. The seasoned road safety professional hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

“He joined the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal and has held several positions of authority too numerous to mention. This include the position of Acting Corps Marshal, Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts Department at the National Headquarters Abuja, among others.

“The Corps Marshal holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

“His professional qualifications include but not limited to the following;

Fellow Certified National Accountant (FCNA)

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (Ireland)

Certified CMD Management Consultant

“Dauda Ali Biu also attended several courses both within and outside the country amongst which include;

International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference Chicago, USA;

World Conference of Accountants Sydney, Australia;

California Highway Patrol Academy Sacramento, USA;

Transport Research Board meeting Washington DC, USA;

International Financial Reporting Standards SWAT Valley United Kingdom, and of course;

Performance Management Beyond the Balanced Scorecard Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

“Within the country, the newly appointed Corps Marshal attended the Guards Brigade, the Nigerian Army Special Arms Bearing Training for Senior FRSC Officers, Diamond School of Protocol and Etiquette on Emotional Intelligence and Flitch Institute of Directors Effective Governance Workshop Lagos, Nigeria

and; Restral Franklin Covey-Speed of Trust.

“Moreso, the seasoned and experienced senior officer is a member of a number of professional bodies among which include;

International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Association of National Accountants Ireland (CPA), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Transport Research Board USA, Member Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (MISPON) and Member Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM).

“Others are; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Army Resource Centre (NARC) etc.

“He is happily married with children.”

