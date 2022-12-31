The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended the state’s head of Primary Health Care Development Board, Adebukola Olujide, and the Secretary of Osun State Health Insurance Scheme, Niyi Oginni.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson of the governor, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the suspension was on the recommendation of the Contracts and MOU committee which found the two public officers guilty of abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and violations of agency and public service laws.

“The suspension of the two Chief Executive Officers was sequel to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU chaired by Hon Niyi Owolade which indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and serial violations of agency and public service regulations and laws,” he said

Mr Rasheed said the committee discovered that the two public officers perpetrated fraud in the process of contract award and remittance of tender fees collected from contractors in the last four years.

“The Committee in its recommendation had unearthed the unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of actual tender fee collected from contractors, contracts without value for money like the PHCs, deliberate splitting of contracts,” he added.

The governor’s aide also alleged that Mr Oginni awarded a contract of several millions of naira to his daughter and his private hospital.

“The Committee further found out that the suspended OHIS boss gave contracts to the tune of several millions of Naira to his own biological daughter and his own private Hospital in the Agency he is heading, while the Acting Career Head in the Primary Health Care lied on oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts of infrastructures and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading.”

The spokesperson said the governor has directed the Public Procurement Agency and other relevant government agencies in the state to recover the outstanding tender fees on contract awards.

“The State Governor also directed the Public Procurement Agency and other relevant government agencies to immediately kick-off the process to recover all outstanding tender fees on contract awards, JVAs, MOU etc, to which the State Government is a party, in the last four (4) years.”

