The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said 81 persons were killed and 244 others injured in 313 road accidents that occurred in Osun State between January and November 2022.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Paul Okpe, disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday.

“81 people died in 313 road traffic crashes in Osun State between January and November 2022. Also in the crashes, 244 sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Okpe said most of the accidents were as a result of traffic rules violation and over speeding.

The sector commander urged drivers to rest whenever they feel tired and continue the journey later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

