The State Security Services, (SSS) has released the Chairman of Ogun State Park Management (OGSPAM), Akeem Bodunrin, also known as Iyeru, 10 hours after he honoured an invitation by the agency.

Last Wednesday, members of OGSPAM and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) were involved in a bloody clash during the annual Itori Day festival.

Governor Dapo Abiodun was at the event.

The clash left the state chairman of RTEAN, Akibu Titilayo, popularly called Efele, severely injured.

The two unions’ dispute is over the establishment of a new union called Ogun State Operations Management Service, (OSOMS) by the state government.

SSS had invited Mr Abodunrin over the clash, and was held for 10 hours.

A statement by OGSPAM spokesperson, Moshood Arikewuyo, said, “Iyeru turned up at the Abeokuta office of the DSS in the early hours of Thursday to honour its invitation on the violent clash that happened at the annual Itori Day in Ewekoro Local Government Area last week.

“Addressing his supporters after his release, Iyeru thanked Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders for swiftly wading into the matter. He also thanked the media outlets for displaying a high level of professionalism in their coverage of the matter.

“Furthermore, Iyeru thanked members of Ogun state Park Management Services (OGSPAM) and his supporters for their unflinching support during the troubled days.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

