Fire on Friday evening gutted a duplex in a residential area close to the School of Higher Islamic Studies (Kaljanga) in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that hundreds of residents of the area were struggling to quench the ravaging fire to prevent its escalation to adjoining buildings including a mosque.

The fire was first noticed at about 6.15 p.m. in the duplex belonging to one Sale Damfami at Lamurde Street, Saurara area.

The occupant of the house was said to be attending a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred. No lives were lost but properties were destroyed.

This newspaper saw how sympathisers ran helter-skelter in assisting to put off the fire, and their efforts helped in preventing the fire from spreading to the neighbouring houses.

Residents also lamented that despite being in the state capital, firefighters could not arrive at the location to put off the fire at the appropriate time.

As of the time of filing this report, 6:55 p.m. the residents had succeeded in putting off the fire, using water and sand.

