The Osun State House of Assembly has stepped into the dispute between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, over allegations that the former governor and some of his officials illegally took away government vehicles.

Mr Adeleke recently said Mr Oyetola, his wife Kafayat, and some of his aides left office with government vehicles valued at about N3.2 billion.

The governor directed the affected persons to return the vehicles because no law in the state permits public office holders to take government vehicles home when they leave office.

While Mr Oyetola said he gave out the vehicles to officials who used them in appreciation of their service to the state, his wife said she used her personal vehicle as First Lady of the state and did not take away any government vehicle.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also said the former governor and his officials are entitled to keep the vehicles in line with the laws of the state.

The issue has divided opinions in the state.

While some support the governor’s move to probe his predecessor, others advise him to shun the past and focus on governance and the challenges of the state.

Consequently, the APC-controlled state House of Assembly invited the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kasim Akinleye, on the issue.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, at Wednesday’s plenary said the issue can be resolved “without denting the image of anybody.”

“I want to call on the SSG and Chief of Staff to let us discuss this matter holistically. Both of them are not summoned to appear before the Assembly, but to let us come together for discussion,” he added

“There are so many things we can settle without denting the image of anybody.”

Mr Owoeye made reference to the state’s payment of pension and severance packages law that was passed in 2019.

“Apart from the fact that we have a Public Office Holders (payment of pension and severance packages) Law that was passed in 2019, I will not say anything further until I see the SSG and Chief of Staff,” he said.

The Speaker also said the Assembly has constituted a 10-member committee to investigate the state’s debt profile.

