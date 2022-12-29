Police in Kaduna State arrested at least 780 crime suspects and recovered 1,446 rustled livestock in 2022.

The state’s Commissioner of Police Yekini Ayoku told a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday that the police also secured the conviction of 116 of the suspects during the year.

He said the police rescued 206 kidnap victims, recovered 49 rifles and other guns; killed 21 bandits and confiscated 15 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp during the period.

He added that the police also recovered 1,359 rounds of live ammunition and 17 bandits’ operational motorcycles in 2022.

Mr Ayoku noted that measures put in place led to remarkable achievements recorded in the fight against armed robbery, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling, among others.

He also said the police monitoring developments on the political environment are preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

“I have had two meetings with stakeholders in the political process to ensure seamless, peaceful and hitch-free electioneering in the state.

“I made it clear to the political stakeholders that they must play politics by the rules and abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines.

“Politicians must avoid actions and conducts that are contrary to extant laws guiding the electoral process as nobody will be spared in our determination to enforce the law,’’ the 40th police commissioner in Kaduna State said.

The police chief acknowledged the robust support the police had been enjoying from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the DSS, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“I assure you that we shall work to enhance the existing strong interagency synergy and collaboration to maximise our strength and capacities for an effective onslaught against crime in the state.

“I ask for more of this public support as everyone has a stake in the security of our communities.

“The police are ever determined to extricate the state from the grips of criminal elements and all hands must continually be on deck to achieve this,’’ Mr Ayoku stressed.

Mr Ayoku expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for finding him worthy of the position of police commissioner in Kaduna State.

He also expressed appreciation for Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his strong leadership as a security-passionate governor and his constant logistical support for the police.

Mr Ayoku resumed as Police Commissioner in Kaduna State on 8 April

