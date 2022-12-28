The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Governor Ben Ayade’s decision to continue with the activities lined up for the annual Calabar Carnival after the death of eight people on Tuesday.

The State Chairperson of the PDP, Venatius Ikem, made the condemnation in a press statement made available to reporters in Calabar on Wednesday.

The eight deaths were recorded when a car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers on the fifth day of the carnival.

Apart from the deaths, 29 others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Naval Hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The carnival continued on Tuesday night with Miss Africa, a Beauty Pageant segment of the carnival, with Governor Ayade in attendance.

The PDP chairperson described Mr Ayade’s decision as “rubbing salt on injuries.”

He said the governor’s action showed insensitivity to the mood and plight of the people.

Mr Ikem said: “Indeed, we have been vindicated in our rating of Ayade’s government as inhuman, uncouth and unperturbed by the sufferings of the masses.

“It is unthinkable that a leader can proceed to a jamboree where he was seen beaming with smiles and cheering Miss Africa Beauty Pageant contestants after the bloody incident, which claimed lives just a couple of hours apart.

Mr Ikem also stated that the disaster could have been avoided if standard best practices were applied during the event, especially with regard to crowd and vehicular traffic control.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate, Sandy Onor, has condoled the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN)

