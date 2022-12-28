The police in Kaduna State command have arrested a traditional title holder in Zaria for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy.

The command’s spokesperson, Muhammadu Jalige, told journalists in Zaria on Wednesday that the suspect would be prosecuted at the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

The victim’s elder brother, Hamza Zubairu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened on December 9 in the Kwarbai Area of Zaria.

Mr Zubairu said the suspect, a neighbour of the victim’s parents, used to enjoy a lot of respect in the neighbourhood.

He added that on the day of the incident, the suspect sent the victim into his room to bring some money, but followed the teenager into the room and bolted the door.

The title holder subsequently drew a dagger and threatened to kill the boy if he raised an alarm about what he was about to do to him.

He said the boy became traumatised and could tell no one what happened initially until he summoned enough courage and told his aunt.

“It was the aunt that reported the case to the police at the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters,’’ Mr Zubairu said.

In her remarks, Aishatu Ahmed, coordinator, Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, told NAN that the centre received a request for medical attention for the victim.

She said the centre had sent its findings and diagnosis to the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.

