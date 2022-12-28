Traditional Rulers in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, on Wednesday kicked against opposition to Governor Dave Umahi’s 2023 senatorial ambition, declaring that anyone or candidate who opposes the governor may not “see” the next Christmas.

The Chairperson, South-East Traditional Rulers Council, Charles Mkpuma, made the pronouncement in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the official inauguration of Mr Umahi’s senatorial campaign activities.

Mr Umahi is the APC senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South District.

Mr Mkpuma, also chairperson of the Traditional Rulers Council in the state, said a curse would be on anyone who would rise to oppose Mr Umahi’s senatorial ambition.

He said the governor has achieved much in the state, and that the residents of the state were proud of him.

“We are fully in support of you, governor. Anybody in any way moves against our support may not see the next Christmas,” Mr Mkpuma said.

The traditional ruler’s declaration is against the Nigerian constitution, which protects citizens’ right to belong to political parties of their choice and also aspires for any political office.

Governor Umahi’s opponent in the senatorial election has been arrested and prosecuted under controversial circumstances.

Mr Umahi, while addressing supporters, boasted that he has the capacity and experience to represent not only Ebonyi South but the entire Ebonyi State and Igbo race in general.

He assured the district and the entire state of quality representation, inclusiveness and pride of place in the affairs of the country if he is elected senator.

“I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure. I am going to fight for the empowerment of Ebonyi people and we will take it by force,” he stated.

The governor charged the people to also support the APC governorship candidate in the state, Francis Nwifuru.

(NAN)

