A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, John Owan-Enoh, has withdrawn his court case challenging the outcome of the state governorship primaries which he lost.

Mr Owan-Enoh, who is the senator representing Cross River Central District, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said his decision was based on the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s public appeal to him.

“The public appeal by the presidential candidate and National Leader of our party is such a humbling experience which I cannot ignore under any circumstances.

“On this note, therefore, I have taken the hard decision to put an end to the litigation and instead work for the success of the party,” he said.

The senator said he had accepted to swallow the bitter pill and work in harmony with others in the party for its victory.

He called on his supporters and other aggrieved members of the party to join him to move the party forward.

“We cannot afford to go into the next election fragmented, factionalised and disunited,” he said.

Mr Owan-Enoh lost the APC primary in May to Bassey Otu.

He took the party and Mr Otu to court, alleging irregularities at the primaries.

(NAN)

