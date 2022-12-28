The police in Ogun State have warned suspected political thugs destroying campaign billboards and posters of candidates in the state.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday, some hoodlums vandalised the campaign billboards of the ruling APC in the previous week.

The police warned, “those behind the dastardly act to desist forthwith or be ready to face the dire consequences of their actions.”

“Therefore, anyone caught perpetrating any act capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the state will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Anyone who attempts to test our resolve in this regard will have him or herself to blame.

“Politicians are also by this release advised to play the game according to the rules, and call their supporters to do same to avoid dire consequences.”

Thugs at work

Some men suspected to be members of the APC were caught on camera as they destroyed the campaign materials of the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

In the video, the men were seen removing the posters and mini billboards.

The incident occurred in Iperu, in the Ikenne Local Government Area which is the home town of both the APC and PDP governorship candidates.

Governor Dapo Abiodun is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC.

In the video, the young men said they would not allow any PDP posters on their street.

“Anybody should be careful, I will bring guns and shoot anybody. I have no time for madness,” one of the men is heard saying in Yoruba language.

PDP kicks

Reacting to the development, the PDP condemned it as an attempt to undermine peace in the state.

The spokesperson of the Adebutu/Akinlade campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, condemned the development in a statement.

He called on security agencies to caution the political thugs.

APC reacts

In his reaction, the APC spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the PDP’s allegation as laughable.

He said the PDP had earlier destroyed APC posters and other campaign materials.

The APC spokesperson also forwarded videos of destroyed APC billboards and posters to PREMIUM TIMES.

READ ALSO:

“The PDP allegation is not only laughable, it makes no sense. The party is already down and riddled with crisis. It’s not in our style to kick someone who is already on the floor.

“Our journalists should be up and doing and not just make platforms available for all sorts of lies and beer-parlour gossip.”

However, the police warned of dire consequences for anyone caught in the act.

